Home / Companies / News / Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers

Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers

Infosys on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers harness technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences

New Delhi
Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian IT services company Infosys on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers harness technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences.

Infosys will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide "seamless omnichannel experiences" such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers, the company said in a statement.

"Infosys today announced a new collaboration with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers leverage technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences," it said.

It is pertinent to mention that Infosys has a consumer and retail focused practice that has been helping retailers, consumer tech, consumer packaged goods and logistics companies navigate their way through digital and emerging technologies over the last three decades.

Through platforms like Infosys Equinox, partner products, and leading digital capabilities, Infosys has helped over 190 retailers globally transform into sentient enterprises by enhancing their core digital capabilities, advancing their operating models and transforming their talent for the future, the company said.

Also Read

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed

Traders demand rollout of robust e-com policy, formation of regulator

Covid won't impact fast-growing retail sector in 2023, says EY's Angshuman

Kia India exports cross 200,000 unit mark in FY23, robust demand continues

Maruti Suzuki to boost capacity to keep up with passenger vehicle demand

Maruti Suzuki India to set up new plant as net profit doubles in FY23

HDFC Life Q4 net profit flat at Rs 358.6 crore; net premium rises 36%

NCPCR asks Bournvita manufacturer to remove 'misleadings ads', sends notice

Topics :Infosys Walmart

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story