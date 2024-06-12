Home / Companies / News / Infosys ranked 74th most valuable global brand in Kantar BrandZ report

Infosys ranked 74th most valuable global brand in Kantar BrandZ report

The Kantar BrandZ recognition is a validation of the client trust that Infosys has earned, and the relevance of its capabilities, especially in domains like enterprise AI

infosys
Infosys was also ranked as the 20 most valuable global B2B technology brand. (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infosys has secured a spot among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to Kantar, the Bengluru-headquartered IT services company said on Wednesday.

In its annual 'BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands' report, Infosys is ranked as the 74 most valuable brand in the world and ranked as the 20 most valuable global B2B (business to business) technology brand, according to a release.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kantar BrandZ recognition is a validation of the client trust that Infosys has earned, and the relevance of its capabilities, especially in domains like enterprise AI where technologies like generative AI and cloud continue to evolve, the release added.

**** CredAble raises Rs 3 crore from SIDBI *

Fintech firm CredAble on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 3 crore in debt funding from SIDBI to scale up its operations and extend affordable financing solutions to MSMEs and women-led businesses in India.

The funding from SIDBI will further accelerate the development of new market-leading financing solutions for its global customer base, the company said.

The company's AI-powered technology platform offers built-to-suit, large-scale liquidity programmes tailored to the unique needs of enterprises and their network of MSME suppliers.

"The MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector is touted for significant growth over the next five years. From providing affordable financing to scaling up their operations, we're focused on meeting the growing demands of small and medium-sized businesses.

"This latest injection of capital from SIDBI will further bolster our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector and women-led businesses," Manu Prakash, Managing Director at CredAble, said.

Also Read

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

FMCG sector to see subdued growth till Sept quarter of 2024: Kantar report

How to register MSME on Udyam portal? A step-by-step guide on procedure

'Sidbi's outstanding to MFI sector to touch Rs 10,000 cr this fiscal'

AI startup Myelin Foundry raises $4 mn in round led by SIDBI Venture Cap

Mahindra Group to focus on delivering scale over next decade: MD Anish Shah

Groww's active client base tops 10 mn; becomes 1st broker co to attain feat

Brigade Group to invest Rs 8,000 cre in Chennai; develop 15 mn sq ft

NCLT extends insolvency resolution process for Go First by 60 days

NBCC bags Rs 100 cr from Oil India to build core repository in Guwahati

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Artificial intelligenceInfosys Global BrandsIT servicesMSMEsSIDBI

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story