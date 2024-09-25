Infosys, Swedish electric car maker Polestar to set up tech hub in B'luru

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Infosys said it will leverage engineering R&D services provider in-tech, its latest acquisition, to complement the engagement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
IT major Infosys has collaborated with Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar to create a base for the latter's development of in-car infotainment, software and electrical/electronics engineering, user experience, and cloud-powered digital services.

As part of this partnership, Infosys will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development centre in Bengaluru, a regulatory filing said.

"This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across many domains, including infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and telematics," it said.

It will support Polestar's product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, and accelerate direct-to consumer digital services through cloud-native development, testing, and data engineering, it added.

Infosys said it will leverage engineering R&D services provider in-tech, its latest acquisition, to complement the engagement.

"Polestar is starting a new chapter in the company's global setup with our partner Infosys in Bengaluru. We look forward to building automotive competence in the Polestar Tech Hub to support our growing vehicle portfolio and new model launches," Sven Bauer, Head of Software at Polestar, said.

Shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1,896 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, down 0.09 per cent from the previous close.


First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

