Infosys to help US bank Citizens set up AI innovation hub in India

Infosys said it will work with US-based financial company Citizens to launch the bank’s AI-first Innovation Hub in Bengaluru to accelerate AI-driven transformation across Citizens’ banking operations, product development and customer experience.

Infosys will contribute its artificial intelligence, cloud and cybersecurity expertise to help advance Citizens’ AI-first operating model. It will support the development of scalable, agent-ready capabilities designed to simplify and speed up the delivery of new financial products and digital services.

“Financial institutions today face the dual challenge of rapid modernisation and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Our collaboration with Citizens marks a significant step in their growth journey, enabling them to adopt an AI-first operating model and become future-ready,” said Dennis Gada, executive vice president and global head of banking and financial services at Infosys.