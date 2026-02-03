Yamaha enters India's EV market with EC-06 scooter priced at Rs 1.67 lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has announced the price of its first electric scooter, EC-06, at Rs 1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in bluish white colour, the model will be sold in select cities through Yamaha’s premium Blue Square showrooms.

The EC-06 marks Yamaha’s strategic entry into the electric mobility segment, reinforcing its commitment to ecological sustainability. This launch is a direct contribution to the Government of India’s National Mission on Transformative Mobility and aligns with the nation’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. By introducing the EC-06, Yamaha reinforces its broader carbon-neutrality goals in alignment with both Indian emission standards and the country’s vision for a greener, self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) future.

Targeted at riders seeking a modern, stylish and functional commuting option, the EC-06 boasts a certified 169-km range, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting. The design integrates Yamaha’s core DNA with contemporary aesthetics, featuring a stable stance and elevated proportions for improved manoeuvrability in traffic. The horizontal core layout emphasises structural balance and precision, while clean and sharp body lines cater to young customers seeking a practical yet distinctive riding experience. Developed in India with a global outlook, the EC-06 is powered by a robust IPMSM (Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) paired with a 4 kWh fixed battery. It delivers a top speed of 79 km per hour, maximum torque of 26 Nm and peak power of 6.7 kW, ensuring sustainable performance for everyday use. The battery comes with a three-year or 30,000-km warranty, and charging is effortless with standard home plug-in compatibility. A full charge takes approximately eight hours, minimising downtime and maximising readiness for daily rides. For added peace of mind, the scooter is IP67-certified for its motor and battery, and IP65-certified for other electronics, ensuring superior water and dust resistance.

To suit diverse riding preferences, the EC-06 offers three riding modes — Eco, Standard and Power — allowing riders to optimise efficiency, performance or acceleration as needed. A convenient Reverse Mode simplifies manoeuvring in tight spaces, while the telescopic front suspension with hydraulic dampers and rear coil spring suspension both ensure a smooth ride through urban conditions. Equipped with 200-mm front and rear disc brakes and a Combi Brake System (CBS), the EC-06 delivers precise braking and enhanced stability. A colour LCD display provides real-time information on speed, battery status, riding modes and connectivity features, making every ride intuitive and informed. Complementing this is a set of LED headlights and taillights, which not only improve visibility during night rides and low-light conditions but also add a sleek, contemporary aesthetic to the scooter’s design.

Taking connectivity to the next level, the new EV scooter integrates the Yamaha Motor Connect R app, enabling real-time data access and smart features for a connected riding experience. With 24.5 litres of under-seat storage, riders have ample space for helmets, bags or daily essentials, making the EC-06 a suitable companion for an urban lifestyle. Hajime Aota, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “The EC-06 marks an important step in Yamaha’s journey towards sustainable urban mobility. As India accelerates its transition towards a carbon-neutral future under the government’s visionary leadership, Yamaha is proud to support this national agenda through high-quality electric innovation. Designed for everyday commuting, it balances efficiency with performance, offering an impressive range and intuitive features. As a first-of-its-kind model from Yamaha, it demonstrates how sustainability and riding excitement can coexist — true to our brand philosophy and our responsibility towards the future of India’s green economy.”