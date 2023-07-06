The Singapore International Arbitration Court (SIAC) on Wednesday directed American engine maker Pratt & Whitney to give Go First five engines per month between August and December 2023 with immediate effect as soon as engines become available, sources who had reviewed the order said.

Pratt & Whitney said that it respected the interim arbitration ruling and “will comply with the order until it is otherwise modified”.

This replaces a previous order that required the engine maker to dispatch ‘without delay’ 10 serviceable spare leased engines by April 27, and a further 10 spare leased engines per month until December 2023.

The recent order adds that starting October 2023, the parties (Go First and Pratt & Whitney) shall provide the tribunal with quarterly updates on the progress of the Resolution Proceedings.