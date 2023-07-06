Tata Steel consolidated output falls 7.69% to 7.08 MT in Q1; sales grow 8%

Tata Steel on Thursday its consolidated production declined to 7.08 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter of FY24.

The company's consolidated production was at 7.67 MT during April-June of the preceding financial year, Tata Steel said in a statement.

Consolidated deliveries however rose 7.97 pc to 7.04 MT from 6.52 MT in the same period of the last fiscal.

In India, Tata Steel India produced 5.01 MT of steel over 4.92 MT in the year-ago quarter. The deliveries in India rose to 4.80 MT from 4.07 MT a year ago.

Tata Steel Europe saw its production fall to 1.81 MT from 2.44 MT in April-June FY23. In Europe, the deliveries fell to 1.97 MT from 2.14 MT in the same quarter a year ago.

In Thailand, Tata Steel Thailand produced 0.26 MT, down from 0.31 MT Q1 in the preceding fiscal. In Thailand also deliveries reduced to 0.27 MT from 0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

"The planned relining of BF6 at Tata Steel Netherlands commenced in April and this has led to a drop in crude steel production at Tata Steel Europe. Crude steel production stood at 1.81 MT while deliveries stood at 1.97 MT," the company said.