InGovern flags governance concerns at REL, questions ESOP clawback

InGovern Research Services has flagged concerns over potential governance lapses at Religare Enterprises (REL) regarding an undeclared conflict of interest at its health insurance arm, Care Health Insurance (CHIL), and the continued opacity surrounding the clawback of employee stock options (ESOPs) granted to former chairperson Rashmi Saluja.

InGovern highlights Pratap Venugopal’s “dual role” – he was simultaneously REL’s external legal counsel and an independent director of Care Health Insurance (CHIL) – which, it argues, “raises fundamental governance questions.”

The firm contends that the arrangement compromised the independence of REL’s nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) and that disclosures regarding the conflict of interest appear to have been “not transparently disclosed.”

"Irdai issued an order holding the issuance of Esops to Saluja illegal. Care Health Insurance had filed an appeal before the SAT under instructions from Saluja, who was then the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board directors of the company. Subsequent to Saluja’s removal from the board, the company decided to withdraw the appeal. We offer no further comments as these issues are being examined internally," REL in an email response. ALSO READ: Religare Enterprises shares rise 6% as company proposes to raise fund In July 2024, the insurance regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), fined CHIL ₹1 crore and ordered it to buy back 7.57 million vested ESOPs at ₹45.32 apiece and cancel the remaining 15.14 million unvested options. The InGovern report observes that over 80 per cent of CHIL’s ESOPs were allotted to Saluja, amounting to 2.5 per cent of CHIL’s share capital, with the "costs ultimately borne by REL shareholders." The grant price was less than half the ₹110 per share at which REL subsequently raised equity, which fueled doubts over fairness.

ALSO READ: Religare saga: Rashmi Saluja plans to stay on until open offer ends Last month, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Venugopal in connection with the ESOP transactions. The summons were later withdrawn after protests from the legal fraternity. InGovern has argued that legal privilege cannot protect actions that may have facilitated regulatory breaches. The governance firm has called for immediate disclosures of all Irdai correspondence on the ESOP grant issue, legal opinions, and board minutes justifying the ESOP issuance and the valuation methodology for the ESOP pricing. InGovern has further noted that the CHIL ESOP matter was not mentioned in REL’s annual reports or shareholder communications, which it argues is a breach of market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) disclosure norms. It has called for a SEBI probe into such disclosure lapses.