Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Religare Enterprises shares rise 6% as company proposes to raise fund

Religare Enterprises shares rise 6% as company proposes to raise fund

Religare Enterprises share price gained 6 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹234.8 per share on Wednesday on plans to raise funds

Religare Enterprises, Religare

Religare Enterprises, Religare

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Religare Enterprises share price climbed 6.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹234.8 per share on Wednesday. At 11:38 AM, Religare Enterprises shares were up 3.69 per cent at ₹229.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 83,736.59. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,578.58 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹319.9 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹202.45 per share.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

What led to rally in Religare Enterprises stock?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company informed investors that it was planning to raise funds. 
 
 
"We wish to provide notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors (“Board”) of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2025, to inter-alia consider and, if thought fit, to approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of specified securities of the company on a preferential basis," the filing read. 
 
Besides, in Q4, the company's consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹151.3 crore as compared to ₹181 crore a year ago, down 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, sequentially, the company swung from loss of ₹36.28 crore in Q3. 
 
Its revenue from operations increased 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,028.4 crore for Q4 against ₹1,855.68 crore a year ago. In Q3, the revenue stood at ₹1,664.4 crore. 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Religare Enterprises climbs 7% in trade; here's what is behind surge

Religare

Religare Enterprises begins governance review of firm, subsidiaries

Religare Enterprises, Religare

Religare Enterprises seeks governance review, funding from Burman family

Religare

Religare Enterprises withdraws NCLAT petition against CCI order

Religare Enterprises, Religare

Religare seeks RBI nod for new directors; moves to remove Saluja, Asthaana

 
Religare Enterprises was in the news for a long time previously for a takeover battle since September 2023, when the Burmans of Dabur group, having reached a 25 percent stake in the company, made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent. However, the senior management, led by chairperson Rashmi Saluja, opposed the offer, contending that the price of ₹235 per share undervalued the company.   ALSO READ | Belrise Industries soars 13% in 2 days, hits record on Jefferies 'Buy' call 
In a communication to the regulators, the then-board also raised questions about whether the Burmans meet the "fit and proper" criteria of the regulators. The Burman family said they are successfully operating insurance firms and an NBFC and hence meet all the criteria.
 
In February 2025, the Burman family acquired control of Religare Enterprises and were designated as its promoters after almost 18 months of a takeover battle.
 
 "We are grateful to our regulators, shareholders and other stakeholders for their trust and confidence," the Burman family said in a statement. The Burman Group will work with REL’s leadership and board to reinforce its strategic direction and enhance long-term value creation. 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex flat; SMIDs gain; June SIP inflows top ₹27,000-cr mark

Travel Food Services ipo gmp

Travel Food Services IPO ends today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Adani Power

Jefferies sees 15% upside in Adani Power on capacity expansion drive

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Tech forms 50:50 JV with Signify Innovations; share price rises 2%

Union Bank of India

Union Bank shares crack 6% after Q1 business update; details here

Topics : Religare Enterprises Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon