Inox Wind bags 100 MW wind power project from ABEnergia Renewables

Inox Wind Ltd, India’s leading wind energy solutions provider, has bagged an order for a 100 MW wind power project from ABEnergia Renewables Pvt Ltd (ABEnergia), an Independent Power Producer.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “As part of the order, Inox Wind will supply and install state-of-the-art, new generation 3.3 MW wind turbine generators with 145 m rotor dia & 120 m hub height. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site in the Kutch district, Gujarat and is scheduled to be commissioned by 2024.”
Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, “This order re-emphasises not only the credentials of Inox Wind Limited as the leading wind energy solutions provider but also of the strong tailwinds that the sector is witnessing.”
“This also paves the way for a strong growth trajectory that we have chartered out for us. I firmly believe that with the impetus in the sector and combined with our latest 3.3MW offering, IWL should grow manyfold from here on,” he added.
Shares of Inox Wind Ltd, on Thursday, ended over 4 per cent higher at Rs 149.40 on the BSE.
The necessary infrastructure facilities, including the 220 KV pooling substation at Dayapar and extra high voltage transmission line have already been commissioned successfully, therefore the project will be executed on a plug and play basis.
Additionally, as part of the agreement, Inox Wind will be responsible for comprehensive multi-year operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the project, the company said.
ABEnergia is an end-to-end partner for renewable energy solutions across India.
ABEnergia works as a smart energy platform that partners with commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers in India providing them with hybrid energy solutions that deliver sustainable and clean power and assist in reducing their carbon footprint.
“We are happy to partner with Inox Wind for developing this project with their latest 3.3 MW turbine. This order is part of the larger hybrid capacity being developed by ABEnergia for its C&I customers and takes us one step closer towards our target of 1.5 GW of hybrid energy solutions,” said Ateesh Samant, COO of ABEnergia.