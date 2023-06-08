Inox Wind bags 100 MW wind power project from ABEnergia Renewables



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “As part of the order, Inox Wind will supply and install state-of-the-art, new generation 3.3 MW wind turbine generators with 145 m rotor dia & 120 m hub height. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site in the Kutch district, Gujarat and is scheduled to be commissioned by 2024.” Inox Wind Ltd, India’s leading wind energy solutions provider, has bagged an order for a 100 MW wind power project from ABEnergia Renewables Pvt Ltd (ABEnergia), an Independent Power Producer.



“This also paves the way for a strong growth trajectory that we have chartered out for us. I firmly believe that with the impetus in the sector and combined with our latest 3.3MW offering, IWL should grow manyfold from here on,” he added. Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, “This order re-emphasises not only the credentials of Inox Wind Limited as the leading wind energy solutions provider but also of the strong tailwinds that the sector is witnessing.”



The necessary infrastructure facilities, including the 220 KV pooling substation at Dayapar and extra high voltage transmission line have already been commissioned successfully, therefore the project will be executed on a plug and play basis. Shares of Inox Wind Ltd, on Thursday, ended over 4 per cent higher at Rs 149.40 on the BSE.



ABEnergia is an end-to-end partner for renewable energy solutions across India. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Inox Wind will be responsible for comprehensive multi-year operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the project, the company said.