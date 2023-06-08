Zomato deletes ad depicting Lagaan character 'Kachra' as recyclable items

On World Environment Day (June 5), food delivery platform Zomato released an advertisement campaign to highlight the problems the planet faces due to plastic waste. The ad caused quite a stir on social media.

The ad campaign featured actor Aditya Lakhia, who played 'Kachra' in the 2001 movie 'Lagaan'. In the video, Aditya Lakhia is depicted as a lamp, paper, paperweight, watering can, and different types of jackets — the accompanying text stating how much recycled 'kachra' (garbage) was used to make each item in the frame.

Social media users slammed the ad as it drew a comparison between the 'kachra' (garbage) and the marginalised, paraplegic character in the film.

"Zomato voluntarily recycles more than 100 per cent of the plastic used to package orders, and keeps it out of landfills. This 20 million kg of plastic waste, recycled in FY23 under our 100 per cent plastic-neutral deliveries initiative, can be turned into many items of immense value. We believe in the power of recycling, and 'kachra' the best spinner in the entire British Raj does as well," the description of the ad read.

The ad campaign showed how Zomato is incorporating ways to help the environment. To refer to garbage, they used Lakhia’s character from the film to represent it. The food delivery platform claimed that they had absolutely good intentions while making this ad, but it seems to have left a section of the internet rather upset.

Twitter users slammed Zomato for its tone-deaf treatment of the subject.

Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, in a strongly-worded tweet, wrote, “#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. @zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!”