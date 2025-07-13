NLC India to invest ₹1.25 trn capex by 2030, bets big on renewable energy

NLC India Ltd, a public sector enterprise, is planning to invest ₹1.25 trillion by 2030 to expand its capacity from the existing 6.7 gigawatt to 20 gigawatt, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company has said.

He said, out of ₹1.25 trillion planned capex, the company will be spending around ₹65,000 crores on renewables and other green initiatives, while around Rs 45,000 crores will be earmarked for thermal and around 15,000 crores for mining.

The official elaborated that out of the ₹65,000 crore capex on renewables, around ₹15,000 crore will be on the battery storage system.

We are having an aggressive capacity addition plan, adding the renewable capacity as well as the conventional capacity to take the capacity from the existing 6.7 gigawatt to 20 gigawatt. For that, the Capex requirement is around 1.25 trillion by 2030, Kumar told PTI Videos. ALSO READ: NLC India in advanced talks with Russian govt firm for sourcing lithium NLCIL is arranging finance for the planned capex of ₹1.25 trillion through internal accruals, domestic loans, Initial Public Offering's (IPOs), External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs), he explained. NLC is contemplating starting a consulting business abroad, initially in Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Africa, and the Middle East and acquire battery mineral assets overseas especially in Vanadium, Cobalt, Lithium and Copper, among others, he said.

Recently, NLC got two critical mineral blocks in Chhattisgarh and with that experience the company is exploring the possibilities of critical mineral mining abroad also. Some due diligence is being done for some lithium mines in Mali. And some copper and cobalt mines in the African state of Congo. So, we are open for exploration of critical minerals across the globe. We are finding opportunities and doing due diligence to take it forward, he said. NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NLC, is expected to go for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) during the current financial year aiming to enable value unlocking in the renewable business for its parent company.