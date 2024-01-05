Home / Companies / News / Invesco raises valuation of Indian food delivery firm Swiggy to $8.3 bn

US asset manager Invesco has raised the valuation of Indian food delivery platform Swiggy to $8.3 billion from $7.85 billion in October in a second straight markup, regulatory filings showed

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
U.S. asset manager Invesco has raised the valuation of Indian food delivery platform Swiggy to $8.3 billion from $7.85 billion in October in a second straight markup, regulatory filings showed.

The valuation hike comes as the Softbank-backed company prepares for its stock market debut later this year. In September, it resumed talks with bankers for its IPO plans after halting the process due to weak markets, Reuters reported.

Invesco is a minor shareholder in Swiggy, owning barely 2% of the company.

However, the current valuation remains below its previous value of $10.7 billion, when it raised funds in January 2022.

The asset manager valued its 28,844 shares in Swiggy at $147.6 million as of October 2023. Invesco, which led Swiggy's last round of fundraising in 2022, had picked up the stake at $190.5 million.

In June, Baron Capital, another Swiggy investor, marked up the fair value of the startup to $8.5 billion.

Swiggy is aiming to list between July and September.

Last May, Swiggy said its core food delivery business had turned profitable, while its grocery delivery service, Instamart, was still incurring losses.

Meanwhile, rival Zomato reported improved financials, posting a profit for the second quarter ended Sept. 30. Zomato's shares more than doubled in 2023 and are up 6.3% so far this year.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

