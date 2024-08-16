IPCA Labs targets Rs 100 crore market with new diabetic foot ulcer drug

IPCA Laboratories has launched Diulcus, a topical treatment specifically designed to address diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). With this new drug, the company is targeting a Rs 100 crore market within the next three years.

This drug has shown a 77.20 per cent ulcer closure rate in clinical trials, offering hope for a condition that often leads to severe outcomes like lower limb amputations.

Developed by NovaLead Pharma, the gel ointment, priced at Rs 1,365 for a 15-gram tube, is expected to require 6-7 tubes for a complete treatment course, which can last anywhere between 12 and 24 weeks. Notably, 20 per cent of the cost is subsidised by the government, making it more accessible to patients in need.

Diulcus, a topical treatment developed through drug repurposing, has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and was partially funded by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

India, on the brink of becoming the diabetes capital of the world by 2030, faces an alarming rise in diabetes cases, with 10 crore individuals currently diagnosed and another 13.6 crore affected by pre-diabetes. Diabetic foot ulcers, a prevalent complication, impact around 15 per cent of diabetic patients, leading to an estimated 100,000 foot amputations annually in India.

The efficacy of Diulcus is backed by clinical trial data, showing a 60.3 per cent ulcer closure rate within three months of treatment, which further improved to 77.20 per cent after six months, even after discontinuing the treatment at three months. This level of efficacy is among the best observed globally for DFU treatment.

"With over 15 per cent of diabetic patients experiencing DFU at least once in their lifetime, this condition is the leading cause of lower limb amputations worldwide. The launch of Diulcus represents a significant advancement in DFU management," stated Premchand Godha, executive chairman of IPCA Laboratories. "We are committed to addressing the unmet medical needs of diabetic patients and are confident that Diulcus will play a pivotal role in preventing amputations and improving the quality of life for patients."

The product will be distributed through IPCA’s extensive network, focusing on the 2,000 doctors who specialise in diabetes treatment across India.