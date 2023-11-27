Home / Companies / News / Foxconn's Hon Hai to expand footprint in India with $1.6 bn investment

Foxconn's Hon Hai to expand footprint in India with $1.6 bn investment

The news comes as Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, and other Taiwanese electronics manufacturers continue to diversify their businesses outside of China

Bloomberg
About half of Foxconn’s revenue comes from business with Apple Inc.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Jane Lanhee Lee

IPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. plans to expand its footprint in India with another NT$50 billion ($1.6 billion) investment for construction projects.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The announcement, made in an exchange filing in Taiwan late Monday, didn’t give any further details, saying only that the investment was for “operational needs.” A spokesperson for the company declined to say where the new facilities would be or what they would build. 

The news comes as Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, and other Taiwanese electronics manufacturers continue to diversify their businesses outside of China as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing.

About half of Foxconn’s revenue comes from business with Apple Inc. The company has been making iPhones and other products in India for several years, including the latest iPhone 15. In September, a Foxconn representative in India said on LinkedIn that the Taiwanese company plans to double the size of its business in the South Asian country.

India’s Karnataka state government in August announced that Foxconn planned to invest $600 million on two component factories in the southern Indian state. That included a plant that will make mechanical enclosures for iPhones and a semiconductor equipment manufacturing plant it will operate with Applied Materials Inc, the government said at the time.

Those two projects are on top of a $700 million facility Foxconn aims to build on a 300-acre (121 hectares) site close to the airport in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, Bloomberg News previously reported. That plant is likely to assemble iPhones.

It was not immediately clear if the latest investment announcement is to cover those projects or additional ones.

Foxconn already operates nine production campuses and more than 30 factories employing tens of thousands of people in India, where it takes in around $10 billion of revenue annually.

Also Read

Apple supplier Foxconn ups its investment proposal in Telangana to $550 mn

iPhone maker Hon Hai, Nvidia aim for AI factory to expand push into EVs

Foxconn Q2 sales fall 14%, Q3 outlook brighter ahead of shopping season

Vedanta-Foxconn setback shows cracks in Modi's $24 bn manufacturing push

Aspiring Taiwan presidential candidate Terry Gou resigns from Foxconn board

MapmyIndia board approves Rs 500 cr fundraise plan by way of QIPs

Adani awaits LoA for Tajpur port, West Bengal seeks clarity from Centre

Musashi targets 25% market share in EV transmission components by 2028

LIC keen to keep part of its stake in IDBI Bank for bancassurance gains

Business as usual in Raymond: CMD Gautam Singhania amid family feud

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India manufacturing growthiphone manufacturing in IndiaHon Hai Precision

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story