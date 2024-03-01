Paytm discontinues inter-company ties with payments bank amid RBI scrutiny

One97 Communications, the company that operates brand Paytm, on Friday announced the firm was discontinuing intercompany agreements with its associate entity Paytm Payments Bank.

The move to end arrangements with the bank comes weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed business restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank that will come into effect from March 16.

“As part of this process to reduce dependencies, Paytm and PPBL (Paytm Payments Bank Limited) have mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements with Paytm and its group entities,” Paytm informed the exchanges.

The shareholders in Paytm Payments Bank have agreed to simplify the Shareholders Agreement (SHA) to support governance at the bank, the company added.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns 51 per cent of Paytm Payments Bank whereas the remaining 49 per cent is owned by One97 Communications Ltd (OCL).

“The Board of OCL approved the termination of agreements and amendment of SHA on March 1, 2024,” the company added.

Earlier this week, Paytm Payments Bank decided to reconstitute the board by inducting former bureaucrats and public sector bankers while removing Vijay Shekhar Sharma as part-time non-executive chairman and board member.

The new set of independent directors on Paytm PB’s board includes former Central Bank of India chairman and managing director (MD) Srinivasan Sridhar, retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Debendranath Sarangi, former Bank of Baroda executive director Ashok Kumar Garg, and retired IAS Rajni Sekhri Sibal. All of them have recently joined as independent directors, OCL said.

On January 31, the RBI came down hard on Paytm PB, stating that the comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors revealed persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action.

The RBI ordered Paytm PB to stop accepting deposits and credit transactions after February 29, which was later extended to March 15.