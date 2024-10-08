Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / IRB Infra's toll revenue collection rises 19% to Rs 502 crore in Sep

IRB Infra's toll revenue collection rises 19% to Rs 502 crore in Sep

IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday posted a 19 per cent year-on rise in its toll revenue to Rs 502 crore in September.

Highway, Road
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday posted a 19 per cent year-on rise in its toll revenue to Rs 502 crore in September.

Revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 421 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Out of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 136.8 crore to the total revenue collection, followed by IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway, which contributed Rs 58.4 crore, it said.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, said, "Our toll revenue has demonstrated resilience despite severe rains in some of the regions. As we look ahead to the festive season, we are optimistic about sustaining the growth, driven by increased travel and economic activities".

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment. It is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IRB Infrastructures Developers Q1 results: Net profit up 5% at Rs 140 cr

IRB Infrastructure jumps over 2% on strong June toll revenue growth

IRB Infrastructure share price soars 4% on robust May toll collection

TBI Corn, IRB Infra, Mastek, Rites among seven stocks to watch on June 07

IRB Infra Q4 results: Net profit jumps 45% to Rs 189 cr, revenue up 27%

Topics :IRB Infrastructure toll collection

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story