IRB Infra's toll revenue collection rises 19% to Rs 502 crore in Sep

IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday posted a 19 per cent year-on rise in its toll revenue to Rs 502 crore in September.

Revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 421 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Out of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 136.8 crore to the total revenue collection, followed by IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway, which contributed Rs 58.4 crore, it said.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, said, "Our toll revenue has demonstrated resilience despite severe rains in some of the regions. As we look ahead to the festive season, we are optimistic about sustaining the growth, driven by increased travel and economic activities".