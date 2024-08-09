IRB Infrastructures Developers Q1 results: Net profit up 5% at Rs 140 cr

IRB Infrastructures Developers Ltd on Friday posted around 5 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 140 cr during June quarter on account of higher income.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 134 cr in the April-June quarter of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,972 cr in the reporting quarter from Rs 1,745 cr in the year-ago period, registering an increase of 13 per cent.

In a separate statement, Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, said, "It is a promising start for FY25 with the continued robust momentum in toll collection, especially with the newly added assets to our portfolio."



The company looks forward for further growth with the government's continued focus on PPP (public private partnerships) projects and several upcoming opportunities in the sector.