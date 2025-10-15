Home / Companies / News / IRB InvIT Fund raises ₹3,248 cr through institutional placement

IRB InvIT Fund raises ₹3,248 cr through institutional placement

India's first listed infrastructure investment trust to use funds for acquiring three BOT highway assets, nearly doubling portfolio value to ₹16,000 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers
IRB Infrastructure Trust is a private InvIT sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers–sponsored IRB InvIT Fund, India’s first listed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), has raised ₹3,248.43 crore through an institutional placement — its first fundraising since the InvIT’s initial public offering in 2017.
 
Funds to be used for acquisition of three highway assets
 
The proceeds from the placement will partly fund the acquisition of three build-operate-transfer (BOT) highway assets — Hapur–Moradabad, Kaithal–Rajasthan Border, and Kishangarh–Gulabpura — from the IRB Infrastructure Trust, and for general corporate purposes.
 
After the acquisition, the InvIT’s portfolio will comprise nine operational highway assets — eight BOT projects and one hybrid annuity model (HAM) asset. The portfolio’s enterprise value will expand from ₹7,800 crore to over ₹16,000 crore, while the weighted average life of assets will rise from 14 years to 17 years.
 
Upon completion, IRB InvIT Fund will own and operate 4,225 operational lane kilometres. The acquisitions will be finalised after securing the remaining funds, expected to be raised through preferential issuance and debt financing.
 
Strong investor demand prompts issue upsize
 
The issue was upsized from the initial ₹3,000 crore target following robust investor response. It saw broad-based participation, reflecting strong confidence from marquee long-term institutional investors — both foreign and domestic — as well as reputed family offices.
 
Rushabh Gandhi, Chief Financial Officer of IRB Infrastructure, the investment manager of IRB InvIT Fund, said, “The success of the institutional placement marks a significant milestone in our journey since the IPO. The proceeds will be utilised to part fund the proposed acquisition of three revenue-generating highway assets from IRB Infrastructure Trust.”
 
Prominent investors and post-placement ownership
 
Following allotment, investors holding more than 5 per cent of the units (excluding the sponsor) include Anahera Investment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and CIM Investment Fund ICAV.
 
Completion of the placement remains subject to listing and trading approvals from the stock exchanges.
 
‘Strong validation of India’s infrastructure growth story’
 
Virendra Mhaiskar, Chairperson and Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, “The successful closure of the institutional placement underscores investor confidence in the Indian infrastructure growth story and in the InvIT platform.
 
“With this fundraise, we believe that the InvIT is now well positioned to enhance its portfolio, strengthen distributions, and create sustained value for unitholders.”
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 
 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

