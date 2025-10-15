Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday announced that Tarun Garg, currently the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), will take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) with effect from January 1, 2026.

Garg will be the first Indian to lead the company since it began operations in 1996.

Unsoo Kim to return to South Korea for strategic role

The appointment follows the decision of current Managing Director Unsoo Kim to return to South Korea for a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company on December 31, HMIL stated in a notice to the BSE.

In the April–August period this year, HMIL sold 220,233 units within India — 11.2 per cent lower year-on-year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The company said, “Mr. Tarun Garg, presently serving as Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, will succeed Mr. Unsoo Kim as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from January 1, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders. In the intervening period, he will be MD & CEO Designate.” The board also placed on record its “appreciation for the valuable contribution and guidance provided by Mr. Unsoo Kim during his association with the company.”

Industry veteran with over three decades of experience Garg, a mechanical engineer from Delhi Technological University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, has over three decades of experience in the automobile industry. Before joining HMIL, he had a long and distinguished career at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, where he began as a management trainee and rose through several leadership roles — including Regional Sales Manager, Commercial Business Head, National Sales and Network Head, and Executive Director (Marketing, Logistics, Parts, and Accessories). Hyundai said Garg brings “deep insight into market and industry dynamics, with a proven ability to interpret trends, third-party insights, and future forecasts to shape practical and forward-looking strategies.”