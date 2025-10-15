Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties acquires land in Bengaluru for ₹1,100 cr housing project

Godrej Properties acquires land in Bengaluru for ₹1,100 cr housing project

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has acquired a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, situated near Sarjapur Road

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Godrej Properties is one of the largest developers in the country.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Godrej Properties has acquired 26-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,100 crore.

Godrej Properties is one of the largest developers in the country.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has acquired a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, situated near Sarjapur Road.

"The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this land, with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 1,100 crore," the company said.

Godrej Properties did not mention the name of the seller or also deal value.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India's most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city's evolving urban fabric. The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand."  Godrej Properties has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India at centre of LG Electronics' Global South strategy: CEO William Cho

Share of small cars in sales up after GST cut: Maruti's Partho Banerjee

Google to invest $15 billion by 2030 to develop AI hub in Andhra Pradesh

Eyewear retailer Lenskart accelerates store expansion ahead of $10 bn IPO

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 profit up 23% to ₹1,633 crore on lower NPAs

Topics :Godrej PropertiesGodrej Properties'housing project

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story