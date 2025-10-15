Godrej Properties buys 26-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,100 cr in revenue

Godrej Properties has acquired a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, located near Sarjapur Road. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

Expanding footprint in Bengaluru’s key micro-markets

In South Bengaluru, Godrej Properties already has a presence through projects such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards.

Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Properties, said, “As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city’s evolving urban fabric.

“The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand. We remain committed to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments that enrich lives and create enduring value for all stakeholders.” Sarjapur Road emerges as a preferred residential hub The acquisition reinforces the company’s confidence in the Sarjapur Road corridor, further strengthening its presence in a micro-market that has rapidly emerged as one of Bengaluru’s most vibrant residential destinations. Connectivity to key employment hubs such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Electronic City, along with proximity to top schools, hospitals, retail centres, and leisure avenues, has made Sarjapur Road a preferred choice for homebuyers, the company said.