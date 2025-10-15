Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties buys 26-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,100 cr in revenue

Godrej Properties buys 26-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,100 cr in revenue

In South Bengaluru, Godrej Properties already has its footprint through projects such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards

Godrej, Godrej properties
The acquisition reinforces the company’s confidence in the Sarjapur Road corridor
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Godrej Properties has acquired a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, located near Sarjapur Road. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.
 
Expanding footprint in Bengaluru’s key micro-markets
 
In South Bengaluru, Godrej Properties already has a presence through projects such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards.
 
Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Properties, said, “As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city’s evolving urban fabric.
 
“The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand. We remain committed to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments that enrich lives and create enduring value for all stakeholders.”
 
Sarjapur Road emerges as a preferred residential hub
 
The acquisition reinforces the company’s confidence in the Sarjapur Road corridor, further strengthening its presence in a micro-market that has rapidly emerged as one of Bengaluru’s most vibrant residential destinations.
 
Connectivity to key employment hubs such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Electronic City, along with proximity to top schools, hospitals, retail centres, and leisure avenues, has made Sarjapur Road a preferred choice for homebuyers, the company said.
 
The corridor has demonstrated strong market fundamentals and healthy absorption rates. These factors reflect both its sustained appeal and long-term growth potential within Bengaluru’s dynamic real estate landscape, Godrej Properties added.
 
Housing demand in South Bengaluru remains robust
 
South Bengaluru continues to be an active housing market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, it recorded 3,613 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 2,175 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence.
 
As of the second quarter of 2025, the average property rate in the area stood at Rs 5,387 per square foot — up from Rs 3,305 per square foot in the same quarter last year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India to invest ₹45,000 crore by FY30, launch 26 new models

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Premium

India at centre of LG Electronics' Global South strategy: CEO William Cho

Share of small cars in sales up after GST cut: Maruti's Partho Banerjee

Google to invest $15 billion by 2030 to develop AI hub in Andhra Pradesh

Topics :Godrej PropertiesBengaluruReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story