IREDA Board approves proposal of Rs 24,200 crore borrowing for FY25

The borrowing includes fundraising through bonds, perpetual debt instruments (PDI), term loans, commercial papers, and external commercial borrowings (ECB), a regulatory filing said

Further, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) vide office order dated March 27, 2024, has conveyed the Order of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) dated March 15, 2024. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd's (IREDA) board on Thursday approved a proposal of Rs 24,200 crore borrowing for 2024-25.

According to the filing, the Board of Directors, in its meeting held today -- Thursday, March 28, 2024 -- inter-alia has approved the borrowing programme of up to Rs 24,200 crore for FY 2024-25.

The same is taken on record by the board.

Earlier, the additional charge of the post of Director (Technical) was with Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director, IREDA, till March 4, 2024.
 

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

