Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IREDA up 31% in four days on robust Q3 results; zooms 405% over issue price

For Q3FY24, IREDA reported a healthy 67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 335 crore

IREDA
Premium

IREDA

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 161.75 on the BSE on Wednesday, as of 11:07 am. This was also the stock's fresh lifetime high on a healthy business outlook.

In the past four days, the stock of the state-owned financial institution has rallied 31 per cent after it reported a solid set of numbers for the December quarter (Q3FY24).

With today's gains, the stock has zoomed 405 per cent against its issue price of Rs 32 per share. The company made its stock market debut on November 29, 2023.

A

Also Read

Ireda Q2FY24 result: PAT up 54% YoY at Rs 285 cr; net NPA down 39%

Ireda partners with banks to boost renewable energy projects in India

Centre sets Rs 4,350 cr as target for IREDA in operating revenues

IREDA makes stellar debut; stock lists at 56% premium over its issue price

IREDA extends rally in weak market; stock zooms 115% against issue price

Sebi's new disclosure norms likely to impact few FPIs due to exemptions

Religare shares gain 5% after CCI approves Burman stake buy in company

Stock of this company engaged in Solar EPC biz has zoomed 117% in 7 weeks

Sebi gives offshore funds additional 7 mths to liquidate holdings: Rpts

Indian bonds set for new era with $100 billion inflows likely: HSBC

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon