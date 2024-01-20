Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IREDA posts 77% rise in profit at Rs 355 crore in Oct-Dec quarter

It had clocked Rs 200.75 crore net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

Solar panel, solar energy

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned IREDA on Saturday posted a 77 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 355.54 crore during the quarter ended December 2023, pushed by higher income.
It had clocked Rs 200.75 crore net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the quarter under review, the company's total income surged to Rs 1,253.19 crore, from Rs 868.97 crore a year ago.
Its expenses were Rs 867.05 crore in the period under review, as against Rs 634.27 crore in the year-ago period.
The equity shares of the company were listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange on November 29, 2023.
IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IREDA, Indian Overseas Bank partner to co-finance renewable energy projects

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

IREDA reports Q1 net profit of Rs 295 cr, loan book grows to Rs 47,207 cr

Delhi govt to undertake energy audit for saving electricity: Atishi

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Reliance Industries Q3 results: Net profit up 9.3%, misses estimates

Reliance Retail Q3 results: Net profit surges 32% to Rs 3,165 crore

Jio Platforms Q3 net profit rises 11.6% on strong subscriber growth

UltraTech Cement Q3 results: Net profit surges 68% on lower fuel costs

Paytm trims losses to Rs 221.7 crore, revenue from operations zooms 38%

Topics : IREDA Q3 results renewable energy BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon