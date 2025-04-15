Home / Companies / News / Ireda Q4 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 502 cr, revenue up 37%

Ireda Q4 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 502 cr, revenue up 37%

According to a company statement released on Tuesday, revenue from operations during the January-March period rose by 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,904 crore

As of the end of March, IREDA’s net worth stood at Rs 10,266 crore. | File Photo
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) reported a 49 per cent increase in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 502 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
 
According to a company statement released on Tuesday, revenue from operations during the January-March period rose by 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,904 crore.
 
For the full financial year 2024-25, IREDA posted its highest ever annual profit after tax at Rs 1,699 crore, a 36 per cent rise over the previous year. The company’s operational revenue for the year also climbed 36 per cent to Rs 6,742 crore.
  As of the end of March, the company’s net worth stood at Rs 10,266 crore, a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Ireda’s loan book also expanded 20 per cent during the year, reaching Rs 76,282 crore.
 
In the third quarter of FY25, Ireda recorded a net profit of Rs 425 crore, an improvement from Rs 387.75 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s earnings per share remained unchanged at Rs 1.58.

‘Profitability underscores strategic focus’

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said: “Ireda’s sustained growth in revenue, profitability, and loan book underscores our strategic focus towards financing India’s renewable energy ambitions. We remain committed to being the enabler of India’s green energy transition through innovative financial solutions and strategic partnerships.”
 
Operating under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ireda is a non-banking financial company that provides funding and support for projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and conservation.

Ireda’s volatile share price movements

Ireda’s stock has seen mixed performance in recent weeks. Over the past five trading sessions, the share price has declined by about 3 per cent. Despite this, it has registered a 10 per cent rise over the past month. Broader trends, however, point to significant corrections — down 31 per cent in the last six months and 30 per cent since the beginning of the calendar year. On a Y-o-Y basis, the stock has slipped around 3 per cent during the period from mid-April 2024 to mid-April 2025.
 
The company’s shares, which had reached a 52-week high of Rs 310 on July 15, 2024, are currently trading more than 44 per cent below that level. Nevertheless, the stock still holds over 25 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 137.01 per share.

 

