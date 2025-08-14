Home / Companies / News / IREL seeks Japan, South Korea partnerships for rare earth magnet production

IREL seeks Japan, South Korea partnerships for rare earth magnet production

The miner aims to formalise talks with other countries on rare earth mining and technology partnerships and plans to seek IREL board approval for commercial magnet production this year, source said

rare earth magnet, magnet
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, in charge of rare earths, did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.
Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's state-owned miner IREL is seeking to collaborate with Japanese and South Korean companies to start commercial production of rare earth magnets, a source familiar with the matter said, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on China.

The company is looking at both Japan and South Korea for rare earth processing technology, potentially through government-to-government channels, the source said, declining to be named as the discussions are not public.

The miner aims to formalise talks with other countries on rare earth mining and technology partnerships and plans to seek IREL board approval for commercial magnet production this year, the source said.

IREL and the Department of Atomic Energy, which oversees the company, did not respond to requests for comment.

India currently lacks commercial-scale facilities to refine and separate the full range of rare earth elements to high-purity levels.

China, which controls the bulk of global rare earth mining, suspended exports of a wide range of rare earths and related magnets in April, upending the supply chains central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, and semiconductor companies among others that use them.

IREL has also approached Toyotsu Rare Earths India, a unit of Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho, to seek help in reaching out to companies in Japan for processing of rare earth materials, the source said.

The source said IREL had an initial meeting with Toyotsu to explore whether it could engage Japanese magnet manufacturers, with one proposal involving the possibility of a Japanese company setting up a plant in India.

Toyota Tsusho and Toyotsu Rare Earths India did not immediately comment.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, in charge of rare earths, did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

In June, Reuters reported that India asked IREL to suspend a 13-year-old rare earth export agreement with Japan to conserve domestic supplies.

IREL is prepared to supply rare earth element neodymium oxide to a technology partner, who would then produce the magnets and send them back to India, the source said.

The state miner currently has the capacity to produce 400-500 metric tons of neodymium annually, the source said, noting that output could increase depending on the terms of the collaboration.

IREL also plans to expand domestic rare earth mining and processing.

In India, rare earth mining is restricted to IREL, which supplies the Department of Atomic Energy with materials for nuclear power and defence-related applications.

The company is also exploring potential rare earth mining opportunities in Argentina, Australia, Malawi and Myanmar, the source said.

 

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Additional reporting by Jekaterina Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jane Merriman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Muthoot Microfin aims for ₹20k cr AUM by FY27, to lift secured loan share

Glenmark Q1 profit tanks 86% on US settlement hit; revenue stays flat

BPCL buys 10 mn barrels of US crude oil through five-month tender

Sanctions-hit refiner Nayara in talks with Indian govt to sustain ops

Kolkata port signs ₹343.58 crore deal for Haldia berth mechanisation

Topics :Mining industryMining JapanSouth Korea

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story