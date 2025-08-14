Sanctions-hit refiner Nayara in talks with Indian govt to sustain ops

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy said on Thursday it was talking to government authorities and partners to maintain operational stability of its 400,000 barrels per day refinery and fuel supplies despite EU sanctions hurting the supply chain.

The private refiner, majority-owned by Russian companies including Rosneft, was sanctioned by the EU last month as part of a package targeting entities linked to Russian oil.

The private company sells about 70% of its refined fuels in India through more than 6,600 retail outlets, it said in a Delhi court filing.

Nayara is supplying fuels to its retail stations through coastal, rail, and road networks, it said.