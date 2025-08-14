Home / Companies / News / BPCL buys 10 mn barrels of US crude oil through five-month tender

BPCL buys 10 mn barrels of US crude oil through five-month tender

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, is increasing imports from the United States as negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement continue

BPCL, Bharat petroleum
The increased imports are expected to support India's efforts to narrow its trade surplus with the U.S., which stood at $45.7 billion last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has awarded a five-month tender for 10 million barrels of U.S. oil to European trader Glencore, two people with knowledge of the matter said, aiding India's efforts to deepen energy ties with Washington.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, is increasing imports from the United States as negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement continue.

Under the deal, Glencore will deliver 2 million barrels of WTI Midland crude per month from November to March to the Indian refiner, the sources said, doubling the volume BPCL imported under its previous tender.

Indian refiners and traders do not comment on oil trade issues citing confidentiality.

The increased imports are expected to support India's efforts to narrow its trade surplus with the U.S., which stood at $45.7 billion last year.

Trade tensions between India and the United States have escalated sharply in the last few weeks, with U.S. President Donald Trump imposing a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 7 and threatening similar measures over the Asian country's continued purchases of Russian oil.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February, India pledged to raise U.S. energy purchases from $10 billion to $25 billion, with both nations targeting $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

Indian refiners have already increased imports of U.S. oil from the spot markets on improved arbitrage economics of sending Atlantic Basin grades to Asia.

Refiners also plan to raise imports of cooking gas from the U.S. from 2026, while the federal government is looking at eliminating import tax on propane and liquefied natural gas purchases from the U.S.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Rachna Uppal)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Muthoot Microfin aims for ₹20k cr AUM by FY27, to lift secured loan share

Sanctions-hit refiner Nayara in talks with Indian govt to sustain ops

Kolkata port signs ₹343.58 crore deal for Haldia berth mechanisation

Premium

Tata Sons shareholders approve Noel Tata's appointment as director

PhonePe tops UPI in July with 8.93 bn transactions, 46% market share

Topics :BPCLUS crude oilCrude Oil

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story