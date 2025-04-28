Home / Companies / News / IRFC Q4 results: Net profit down 3% at Rs 1,667 cr, expenses at Rs 5,042 cr

IRFC Q4 results: Net profit down 3% at Rs 1,667 cr, expenses at Rs 5,042 cr

The company under the Ministry of Railways had earned a profit of Rs 1,717 crore during the fourth quarter of the FY24

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20
Besides, the board of IRFC approved the appointment of Randhir Sahay as Director (Finance) with effect from the date of assumption of charge.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Monday reported a 3 per cent decline in its profit at Rs 1,667 crore for the March quarter.

The company under the Ministry of Railways had earned a profit of Rs 1,717 crore during the fourth quarter of the FY24.

The company's total income rose to Rs 6,723 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 6,478 crore in FY24, the state-owned company said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, its expenses also increased to Rs 5,042 crore as against Rs 4,761 crore a year ago.

The board of directors also approved the raising of resources for the financial year 202526 up to Rs 60,000 crore from both domestic and international markets.

It will be raised through a prudent mix of tax-free bonds, taxable bonds on a private placement or public issue basis including capital gain bonds, government-guaranteed bonds, and government-serviced bonds, it said.

Also Read

Q4 results today: UltraTech, TVS Motor, Adani Green, IDBI, IRFC on Apr 28

Finideas Growth Fund, 3 others pay Rs 12.75 lakh to settle case with Sebi

Premium

IRFC, IIFCL raise funds through long term bonds at attractive coupon rates

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC, NMDC, 7 others to remain in focus today

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Zomato, Swiggy, Cement, Pharma stocks

Besides, the board of IRFC approved the appointment of Randhir Sahay as Director (Finance) with effect from the date of assumption of charge.

Commenting on quarterly numbers, IRFC CMD Manoj Kumar Dubey said, "We are actively working towards garnering cheaper sources of funding through various sources, including zero coupon bonds, capturing more of capital gain tax exemption bonds, leveraging cheaper domestic bond market, and by deploying these resources at the most competitive rates.

IRFC is strategically diversifying its lending portfolio, positioning itself as a key lender in the infrastructure and the logistics ecosystem, having railways at its center, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 9% to Rs 228 cr

Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

We're mulling yen-led fundraise to diversify borrowing: Shriram Finance CEO

Stake in SML Isuzu, M&M eyes e-bus foray soon, 21% share in LCV bus segment

YouTube appoints Gunjan Soni as country managing director for India

Topics :IRFCQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story