Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 9% to Rs 228 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported a 9 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 228.1 crore for three months ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 208.4 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Revenue from operations surged by 17 per cent to Rs 429 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 from Rs 365.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board of directors in its meeting recommended a dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for FY25.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the company's net profit was at Rs 930.6 crore, an increase of 19 per cent from the preceding fiscal. Its total income stood at Rs 1,685 crore, marking a jump of 25 per cent year-on-year.

ABSL AMC is one of the leading asset management companies in India with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 3.82 lakh crore as of March this year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.