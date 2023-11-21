Microsoft appoints Aparna Gupta as Global Delivery Center leader

Microsoft today announced the appointment of Aparna Gupta as the Global Delivery Center (GDC) leader, which is a part of the Industry Solutions Delivery and the broader Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) organisation.

In her new role as GDC leader, Gupta will spearhead customer innovation and delivery excellence, cloud growth acceleration with top-tier talent, industry depth, and partner ecosystem, said Microsoft in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Established in Hyderabad in 2005, the Global Delivery Center (GDC) is the delivery arm of Industry Solutions Delivery and has since scaled to two more locations - Bangalore and Noida, along with a worldwide presence.

The GDC brings together architects, consultants, and project managers to deliver best-in-class delivery solutions to customers worldwide.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said, “Her extensive experience and deep knowledge of Microsoft technologies will help customers plan and deploy future-ready solutions, especially in the age of AI, and maximise the value of their investment in Microsoft. Her leadership will play a vital role in our continued success in the region and globally.”

GDC includes four Centres of Excellence (CoE) in Apps Innovation, Data & AI, Infra & Security, and Business Applications, along with functions like Partner & Delivery Management and Adoption Management. Together, they embody a strong foundation of undisputed technical proficiency and efficient delivery management, with the shared objective of providing transformational solutions to customers worldwide.

Gupta said, “I am looking forward to working with the teams at GDC to deepen technical expertise across solution areas and build a strong team culture with an aim to deliver excellence to our customers. There is a strong foundation within the team, and I hope to build further on it to take it to the next level.”

Six years ago, Gupta joined Microsoft as the India lead for Commercial Software Engineering (CSE), now ISE. Over the years, she has established the Customer Success Unit (CSU) as a new segment in MCAPS India.

Most recently, she served as the Customer Success Leader in the India and South Asia Area.