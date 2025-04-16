Godrej Consumer opens its first vertical storage warehouse in Bhiwandi

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has inaugurated its first vertical storage warehouse in Bhiwandi, Thane district, Maharashtra. This facility is in line with GCPL’s strategic transformation of its supply chain operations under Project Parivartan — an initiative to reimagine warehousing and logistics, it said in a release.

This storage facility is spread across 2.84 lakh square feet. The warehouse features over 3,200 pallet positions and a high-density G+6 vertical racking system, significantly maximising storage efficiency while minimising physical footprint, it further added.

“Serving as the mother hub for key regional markets — Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh — the facility is designed to enable agile, responsive logistics tailored to evolving business needs,” the release said.

Saurabh Jhawar, head – product supply organisation, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products, said: “The launch of our first vertical storage warehouse is a transformative step in our journey toward building a smart, agile, and future-ready supply chain. In just 18 months under Project Parivartan, we have upgraded a majority of our key logistics hubs to Grade A facilities. This new warehouse in Maharashtra stands as a beacon of our commitment to operational excellence, digital integration, and sustainable growth — allowing us to serve our consumers with enhanced speed, safety, and care.”