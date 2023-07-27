Home / Companies / News / ITC hotel demerger financially win-win, says chairman Sanjiv Puri

ITC hotel demerger financially win-win, says chairman Sanjiv Puri

Financial ratios to improve significantly for ITC, while new entity will start with strong balance sheet

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD, ITC

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The proposed demerger would be a win-win for both ITC and the new hotels company, the management said on Thursday to allay investor concerns. The financial ratios would improve significantly for ITC, while the new entity would start with a strong balance sheet.
 
During an investors’ call on the proposed demerger, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said that from ITC’s perspective the return ratio would improve immensely, while the move reinforced the firm’s stated position on a sharper capital allocation and was directed towards unlocking value for existing shareholders.
 
The pure-play hospitality-focused company with an asset-right strategy would have all the resources to go on a path that is even more accelerated than at present. An asset-right strategy refers to balancing owning properties and managing them through contracts.
 
“Should the entity need capital, it would have the capacity to raise its own capital through investors or debt markets because it’s going to have a very strong balance sheet,” he added.
 
Under the scheme of arrangement, ITC would hold a stake of about 40 per cent in the hotel company and the remaining 60 per cent would be directly by the company’s shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in ITC.
 
The new entity would be determined as an associate company on the consolidated balance sheet of ITC.
 
Supratim Dutta, executive director and chief financial officer, said, the segment may give ITC a return on capital employed (ROCE) that’s higher by 18-20 percentage points. These were ballpark figures and based on FY23 numbers. The return on invested capital (ROIC) was expected to improve by double digits (10 per cent).
 
The hotel company would start with no debt on its balance sheet and have net assets worthRs 6,000 crore.
 
These assurances came amid the Kolkata-based firm’s stock price slipping about 7 per cent since the demerger was announced on July 24.
 
The ITC management said that it had entered into no arrangement with any of its existing big shareholders to buy shares if they wished to offload their holding in the new entity. ITC, though, would stay invested in the hotels business.
 
On cross-synergies that have been at play, particularly between hotels and branded packaged foods, the management said that it would continue even in the new structure. But Puri said that it would be at an arm’s length basis because it would be a related party.
 
Dutta added that even today when foods and hotels interact, there are often flows of people and the cost is picked up by the business requiring it. “So there could be a small mark-up in the new structure but financially it’s not a material impact.”
 
 A board meeting is slated for August 14 to approve the details of the proposed reorganisation, including the scheme of arrangement.
 
 Puri said that ITC does have a stock option scheme for a certain section of employees based on the position they hold in the company. “Once the employees move to the new company, it (the new company) would determine the terms of the scheme in that respect if they wish to….nobody is going to suffer.”
 
On the use of ITC and its brand assets, Puri said that there would be an arrangement for royalty based on industry benchmark.


Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC dips 4% after board gives in-principle approval to demerge hotel biz

Eye on growth post-pandemic, ITC to invest Rs 3,000 crore annually in India

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

Air India to start Delhi-Dhaka direct flights from Sep 15 using Airbus A320

Sundram Fasteners report consolidated profit at Rs 128.74 cr in Q1

Blackstone, Baring in race to acquire up to 20% in pharma firm Cipla

7 airlines closed down in 5 years; 16 carriers operational now: Govt data

Adani Transmission renames as Adani Energy Solutions with immediate effect

Topics :ITC HotelsSanjiv Puri

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story