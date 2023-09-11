Home / Companies / News / ITC launches dairy products in Jharkhand under 'Aashirvaad Svasti' brand

Diversified city-based conglomerate ITC Limited Monday announced its entry in the dairy business in Jharkhand with the launch of various products under its 'Aashirvaad Svasti' brand

Press Trust of India Kolkata
The company will offer a slew of dairy products like milk, curd, paneer, lassi and 'mishti doi' (sweet curd) to the consumers of the state, a company statement said.

Sanjay Singal, ITC chief operating officer (dairy and beverages), said the company has expanded its milk-based offerings to Jharkhand after establishing a strong brand presence in Bihar and West Bengal.

"The dairy products offered by the company are differentiated and innovative and have become an established brand in these two states within a short span of five years," he said in the statement.

The Aashirvaad Svasti dairy products will be available across 2000 general and modern trade outlets across Jharkhand, it added.

