Jakson Engineers to invest ₹8,000 cr to set up 6 GW solar mfg plant in MP

Jakson Engineers on Tuesday said it will invest over Rs 8,000 crore for setting up a 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh.

This is the largest solar manufacturing investment in the state, the company said in a statement.

The company, part of energy and infrastructure solutions conglomerate Jakson Group, is investing over Rs 8,000 crore to establish a 6 GW integrated solar module, cell & wafer plant at Maksi Phase II in Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

The mega project will be developed in two phases across a 110-acre site, allocated to the company recently.

Commencing site activities within 15 days, the company will commission manufacturing capacity of 3 GW of solar modules and 3 GW of solar cells in Phase I, with an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore.

Phase II will include establishment of a 6 GW solar wafer plant along with an additional 3 GW modules and cells each, at an investment of over Rs 6,000 crore. The first modules from the plant are expected to roll out by May 2026, followed by cells in September 2026. "This is a momentous occasion for our company and a major leap forward for India's renewable energy sector," Sundeep Gupta, Vice Chairman of Jakson Group, said. Emphasising the strategic importance of the plant, Gagan Chanana, Joint Managing Director & CEO of Jakson Solar Modules and Cells, said, "Our fully integrated facility and unique 'four-in-one' business model as a manufacturer, developer, EPC, and O&M provider aims to contribute to meeting India's energy needs and help position the country as a global solar leader. This allows us to ensure quality, cut costs, and rapidly deploy new technology, boosting our energy security and self-reliance." Madhya Pradesh was selected for this landmark project due to its strategic central location, robust infrastructure, investor-friendly ecosystem, and progressive renewable energy policies.