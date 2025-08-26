Ola Electric secures PLI certification for Gen 3 scooter portfolio

Ola Electric on Tuesday said its Gen 3 scooter portfolio has received certification under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the automobile and auto components sector.

The certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to all seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters.

With this milestone, Ola Electric's Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The Gen 3 portfolio, comprising S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh, represents the majority of the company's current sales, it added.

As a result, this certification is set to significantly enhance Ola Electric's profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards, it noted. "Securing PLI certification for our Gen 3 scooters, which form the bulk of our sales, is a critical step towards profitability. This will directly strengthen our cost structure and margins, enabling us to deliver sustainable growth," a company spokesperson said. With the auto business targeted to turn EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) positive, the certification acts as a strong catalyst to achieve that goal while ensuring that customers continue to get the best-in-class EVs (electric vehicles) at highly competitive prices, the spokesperson added.