Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric secures PLI certification for Gen 3 scooter portfolio

Ola Electric secures PLI certification for Gen 3 scooter portfolio

With this milestone, Ola Electric's Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement

Ola Electric, OLA
As a result, this certification is set to significantly enhance Ola Electric's profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ola Electric on Tuesday said its Gen 3 scooter portfolio has received certification under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the automobile and auto components sector.

The certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to all seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters.

With this milestone, Ola Electric's Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The Gen 3 portfolio, comprising S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh, represents the majority of the company's current sales, it added.

As a result, this certification is set to significantly enhance Ola Electric's profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards, it noted.

"Securing PLI certification for our Gen 3 scooters, which form the bulk of our sales, is a critical step towards profitability. This will directly strengthen our cost structure and margins, enabling us to deliver sustainable growth," a company spokesperson said.

With the auto business targeted to turn EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) positive, the certification acts as a strong catalyst to achieve that goal while ensuring that customers continue to get the best-in-class EVs (electric vehicles) at highly competitive prices, the spokesperson added.

The PLI certification makes Ola Electric eligible for incentives ranging from 13 per cent to 18 per cent of the determined sales value (DSV) until 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzuki to invest ₹70,000 crore in India in next 5-6 yrs: Toshihiro Suzuki

'Ghar se nikalte hi' fame Mayoori Kango joins Publicis Global Delivery

IPO-bound PhysicsWallah's revenue grows by 53% in FY25, losses narrow

AI can't ace your interview anymore: Google to bring back in-person hiring

Zomato parent Eternal gets over ₹40 crore tax demand from GST authority

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityElectric VehiclesElectric vehicles in IndiaOla electric vehicles

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story