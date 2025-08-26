Suzuki to invest ₹70,000 crore in India in next 5-6 yrs: Toshihiro Suzuki

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor will invest ₹70,000 crore in India in the next five to six years aiming boost its operations in the country, its Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki announced on Tuesday.

The statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first ‘e-Vitara’, the first Battery Electric Vehicle, in Ahmedabad today. The India-made BEVs will be exported to several countries around the world. Modi also inaugurated the production of lithium-ion battery cells for strong hybrid electric vehicles at its facility in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of e-Vitara’s launch, Toshihiro Suzuki said, “Suzuki will invest over ₹70,000 crore in India, over the next five to six years.” He said, “Suzuki has proudly partnered in India’s mobility journey for over four decades. We remain committed to supporting India's vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to Viksit Bharat.”

The investment is aimed at: >Increasing production, >Launching new models, and >Defending market share in India India is the world’s third-largest car market, as of 2024. The country is also on track to become the world’s largest automobile market by 2030, said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in March this year. Suzuki Group has already invested ₹1 trillion in India, and the investments have led to the creation of over 1.1 million direct jobs in the value chain, news agency PTI reported. The e-Vitara will be manufactured exclusively at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a unit of Maruti Suzuki India, and will be exported from Pipavav port to the European region, including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, Italy, Austria, and Belgium.

The company mentioned, its Gujarat facility, which serves customers across the country and global markets, will soon become one of the world’s biggest automobile manufacturing hubs, with a planned capacity of one million units. ALSO READ: PM Modi flags off 'e-Vitara', first Battery Electric Vehicle, in Ahmedabad Toshihiro Suzuki also said, “We chose this facility to manufacture the e-Vitara, our first BEV and make it a global production hub for this model. We will export this made-in-India BEV to over 100 countries, including Europe and Japan.” PM Modi today also inaugurated a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility by Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso, supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production, in an attempt to become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in the field of green energy. A collaboration between Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, the plant aims to strengthen India’s domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. The initiative guarantees that more than 80 per cent of the battery value will now be produced in the country.