'Ghar se nikalte hi' fame Mayoori Kango joins Publicis Global Delivery

Publicis Global Delivery’s (PGD) new chief executive officer (CEO) might strike a sense of familiarity or even nostalgia for many. If you grew up in the 1990s, you may remember seeing Mayoori Kango in the iconic song 'Ghar se nikalte hi, kuch door chalte hi', which made her a household name.

Having left her Bollywood career behind, Kango has carved out a fresh path for herself in the corporate world. The former actor has steadily built a career in digital marketing and technology.

After a six-year-long stint as Google's head of industry, Kango took over as CEO of PGD this month. PGD is the delivery arm of Publicis Groupe. In her new role, Kango will not only spearhead PGD’s operations out of India but will also partner on shaping global strategy across media, data-tech, and artificial intelligence.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Kango has acted in multiple Bollywood movies, including Papa Kehte Hai (1996), Betaabi (1997), Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), and Badal (2000). She also appeared in television serials like Dollar Bahu (2001) and Karishma-The Miracles of Destiny (2003). While she received positive reviews for her acting across her short career, she was mostly remembered for starring in 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi'. Udit Narayan's song from the 1996 movie Papa Kehte Hain featured Kango and Jugal Hansraj in the lead roles.

When Mayoori Kango left IIT for cinema Interestingly, long before entering the film industry, Kango had already demonstrated strong academic skills. She had cleared the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur but chose to decline the offer to pursue acting. However, Kango began distancing herself from the entertainment industry in 2003, when her acting career had not translated into long-term success. That same year, she married NRI businessman Aditya Dhillon and moved to New York, marking the beginning of a new phase in her life. Once in the US, she decided to redirect her career trajectory. Between 2005 and 2007, she pursued and completed an MBA in Marketing and Finance at Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business in New York City, laying the foundation for her eventual rise in the corporate sector.