Home / Companies / News / Japan's SoftBank will likely sell shares in India's Zomato: Report

Japan's SoftBank will likely sell shares in India's Zomato: Report

U.S.-based firms Sequoia and Tiger Global, who were investors in Blinkit, had also received shares in Zomato after the acquisition

Reuters BENGALURU
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Japan's SoftBank Group will likely sell shares in Indian food delivery firm Zomato as the lock-in for investors post the company's acquisition of Blinkit ends on Aug. 25, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

Zomato, which acquired the quick grocery-delivery startup Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($538.05 million) last year, had issued a 3.55% stake to investor Softbank as part of the deal.

U.S.-based firms Sequoia and Tiger Global, who were investors in Blinkit, had also received shares in Zomato after the acquisition.

Shares received by the investors will unlock for trading on Aug. 28, CNBC-TV18 said. Zomato and Softbank declined to comment on the report.

The broadcaster's report did not specify if Softbank plans on selling its entire stake in Zomato.

About 5.07 million shares of Gurgaon-based Zomato changed hands on Friday in a block deal at 91.8 rupees per share, Refinitiv data showed, although the details of the transaction were not known.

Shares were last down about 3.1%.

($1 = 82.6510 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Eileen Soreng)

Also Read

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

SoftBank looking to book profits by selling shares in Zomato, Paytm: Report

Orders of Blinkit rivals surge as workers strike in Delhi-NCR continues

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

Over 1,000 Blinkit riders join rival firms amid row over new pay structure

DGCA inspection finds lapses in Air India's internal safety audits

DefMin inks Rs 19,000 cr contract with HSL for 5 fleet support ships

IndiGrid completes acquisition of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust

AstraZeneca sues US govt over Medicare drug price negotiation plans

ASL acquires Japanese-built vessel, to pursue further fleet growth

Topics :ZomatoSoftBankonline food delivery

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story