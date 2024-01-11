Japanese company NTT Data announces new data center campus in Noida

Japanese multinational company NTT Data on Wednesday announced the launch of its new data centre campus in Noida.

The campus, named Noida 2, spans across six acres and is located in Noida’s data centre corridor. It will support a planned capacity of 52.8 MW critical IT load in two data centres.

“India is a priority region in our global strategic roadmap of consistent capacity expansion in existing and new data centre markets,” said Doug Adams, chief executive officer and president, NTT Global Data Centers & Submarine Cable.

The first data centre within the campus will support 22.4 MW IT load with an area of 300,000 sq. ft., according to the company.

“It is carrier neutral, interconnected with NTT’s other data centre locations for minimal latency and has high levels of automation that monitor and optimise facility performance and resources like power and water,” read the press release.

“This is the first data centre campus in India to incorporate seismic dampers, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during significant seismic events,” said the company in a press release.

NTT Data, a 30 billion dollar IT infrastructure and services company, now has 18 data centres across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru with this launch.

In a related development to the company, consulting firm Nihilent on Thursday announced a leveraged buyout of the controlling stake by its founder and promoter, LC Singh from NTT Ltd.

With this buyout, Nihilent will now become a management-owned entity. “The 69.16 per cent buyout was facilitated using debt financing from a consortium of leading funds, namely ICICI Prudential Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund AIF-I of ICICI Prudential Alternate Investments and Piramal Structured Credit Opportunities Fund, the Performing Credit fund managed by Piramal Alternatives Private Limited,” explained Nihilent in a press release.

"We are excited to announce the successful buyout of the controlling stake from NTT Ltd. This strategic move allows Nihilent to regain full control and autonomy over its operations, enabling us to implement our vision and business strategies more effectively,” said LC Singh, executive chairman, Nihilent.