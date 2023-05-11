Home / Companies / News / Jay Bharat Maruti to invest in 2 manufacturing plants in Haryana, Gujarat

The company will invest nearly Rs 300-350 crore in a phased manner in line with its customer's growth strategy

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Jay Bharat Maruti Limited will be setting up two new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat, the company said in a BSE filing on Thursday.
The company planning to cater to the requirements of its key customer Maruti Suzuki in both regions.

In a regulatory filing, Jay Bharat Maruti said, “These plants will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat in Haryana and SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat. The new plant at Kharkhoda, Sonipat in Haryana will provide capacity enhancement so as to meet the requirements of Maruti Suzuki’s new manufacturing plant at IMT Kharkhoda, which is expected to be commissioned by FY2025.”
Jay Bharat Maruti will also be setting up an assembly facility in the new Gujarat facility for supplying auto assemblies.

The company will invest nearly Rs 300-350 crore in a phased manner in line with its customer’s growth strategy.
Jay Bharat Maruti Limited, a joint venture between JBM Group and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), is the flagship company of the $2.6 billion JBM Group. Jay Bharat Maruti is engaged in the manufacturing of key auto systems such as chassis & suspension systems, exhaust systems, welded assemblies, tools & dies, etc. for India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

JBM Group has a diversified portfolio in the field of automotive, buses & electric vehicles, EV charging Infra, engineering & design services, and renewables, with an infrastructure of 60 manufacturing plants and 5 engineering & design centers in over 37 countries. Over the last 4 decades, JBM's focus on quality-delivery, frugal engineering, and low time-to-market has provided the group an indomitable position in the automotive industry.

Jay Bharat Maruti

First Published: May 11 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

