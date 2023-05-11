Siemens re-appoints Sunil Mathur as MD & CEO; Daniel Spindler new CFO



In a regulatory filing, Siemens said, “The board of directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), re-appointed Sunil Mathur as the managing director and chief executive officer of the company for a further period of 5 (five) years with effect from 1st January, 2024, subject to the approval of the Members and concerned authorities, if any.” Siemens Ltd, on Thursday reappoints Sunil Mathur as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) and Daniel Spindler as chief financial officer (CFO).



Sunil Mathur, 60, is the managing director and chief executive officer of Siemens Limited since 1st January, 2014. He has been with Siemens for over 35 years, holding several senior management positions with Siemens AG in Germany and the UK. He is a member of the global leadership team of Siemens AG. He was executive director and chief financial officer of Siemens Limited from December 2008 till December 2013. “The BoD, based on the recommendation / approval of the NRC and Audit Committee, re-appointed Dr. Daniel Spindler as the executive director and chief financial officer of the Company for a further period of 1 (one) year with effect from 1st August, 2023, subject to approval of the Members and concerned authorities, if any,” the company said in BSE filing.



Daniel Spindler, 49, is the executive director and chief financial officer of Siemens Limited since 1st September, 2019. He holds Business Administration and Conferral of a doctorate from University of Regensburg, Germany. Mathur is the chairman, CII National Council on Urban Development and Smart Cities. He was previously chairman of CII Western Region, chairman of the CII Smart Manufacturing Council and president of Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is also on the Board of other companies. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Punjab University and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.