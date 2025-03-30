JetSynthesys to take e-sports global, starting with Middle East entry

JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, is looking to take e-sports globally by making its first entry into the Middle East region.

“The entire area of e-sports is one where we have huge untapped potential because the Olympics just recently announced that they will have an e-sports Olympics in 2027 in Saudi Arabia,” Rajan Navani, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), JetSynthesys, told Business Standard. “We are now looking at taking e-sports global, especially through the Middle East.”

The Pune-headquartered company is backed by the likes of Kris Gopalakrishnan (co-founder, Infosys), Adar Poonawalla (CEO of Serum Institute of India), Sachin Tendulkar (former cricketer), and the multibillion-dollar family offices of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group, and DSP Group.

Last year, JetSynthesys already made an investment in the Middle East region through Jetapult, a gaming investment start-up backed by JetSynthesys and Accel. It had invested $4.5 million in Saudi Arabia-based game developer UMX Studio. He added that there is a huge demand side and a pull factor now for new-age businesses, and currently, the company’s focus is to leverage India's success and do more globally, which is the big opportunity. One of the major e-sports properties that the company has is the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), which is a franchise-based cricket e-sports league. Navani also said that GEPL has the potential to become the IPL (Indian Premier League) equivalent in the burgeoning world of cricket e-sports, emerging as a vital IP (intellectual property) for the company in the years to come.

“E-sports is a big driver for the growth of JetSynthesys moving forward,” said Navani. He further explained that the company will also continue to look at mergers and acquisitions as a strong lever for its growth. “We will also strategically partner, maybe give equity to some of our large global partners. This is what we believe and what we feel is right for the business because some of the capabilities that we have in India are newly being built,” he said. Currently, Maharashtra is a big driver in terms of consumer spending in gaming and e-sports. The company also has a strong presence in the southern region, especially in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.