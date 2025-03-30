'Get AC delivered in 10 min': Blinkit's plan to beat the heat in Delhi-NCR

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit has started delivering air conditioners within 10 minutes in Delhi-NCR ahead of the summer season. The platform, owned by Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato), has partnered with My Lloyd for the same.

The announcement was made by CEO Albinder Dhindsa in a post on X. "We’ve partnered up with @MyLloydIndia to deliver their range of ACs this summer season. Deliveries have already started in Delhi NCR. Coming soon to other cities (sic)," Dhindsa said. The installation will be available within 24 hours of delivery.

Blinkit has recently expanded its 10-minute delivery services to include a variety of new offerings. In February 2025, the company began delivering Apple products such as the MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch within 10 minutes in select cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In January, Blinkit launched 'Bistro,' a 10-minute food delivery app, as a pilot project across Gurugram. This service aims to provide customers with high-quality, canteen-type food delivered hot within 10 minutes.

In a move to enhance emergency medical access, Blinkit introduced a 10-minute ambulance service, starting with the deployment of five ambulances in Gurugram. These ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment and staffed by trained medical personnel.