Jindal Aluminium Ltd has achieved a special certification called AS 9100D Aerospace. This certification recognises the company as a qualified manufacturer for the aviation, space, and defence industry.

The aerospace & defence industry places a strong emphasis on safety and quality. Standardisation and thorough research are essential factors in this sector. For a company to supply materials to aerospace & defence companies or partners, they need to meet certain prerequisites.

The AS9100D certification is a global recognition of Jindal Aluminium standards and practices, making it a significant achievement.





The AS9100D certification is a global recognition of Jindal Aluminium standards and practices, making it a significant achievement. This certification was developed by the Society of Automotive Engineers and the European Association of Aerospace Industries and has become a benchmark for ensuring exceptional quality in aviation, space, and defence manufacturing and supply chain processes.

To earn this certification, Jindal Aluminium went through a two-stage audit process conducted by M/s NVT Services, an aerospace certification agency in India, over the course of six months (from January to June).

Pragun Khaitan, vice-chairman and managing director stated that it is a major accomplishment for Jindal Aluminium and will open doors for strategic expansion plans, strengthening their position in the domestic and international markets.