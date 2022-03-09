Jindal Stainless (Hisar) receives AS 9100D Certification

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) commissions 26,000 TPA capacity precision strip mill
Jindal Stainless launches chequered stainless steel sheet 'Jindal Infinity'
CRISIL upgrades long-term ratings of Jindal Stainless
Jindal Stainless Q3 PAT grows 160% YoY to Rs 442 cr
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) receives ratings upgrade from CARE
-
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) became the first integrated stainless steel manufacturing company in India producing coils, sheets and plates, and among the select few in the world, to get certified with AS 9100D Certification, a Quality Management System for Aviation, Space, and Defence Organizations.
The Certification validates JSHL's competence to constantly meet highly stringent standards of the aerospace industry. It also enables JSHL to get listed in OASIS, the Online Aerospace Supplier Information System database, which showcases the Company offerings to aerospace manufacturers. The AS 9100D certification journey was driven by the top management and implemented by a team of around 120 people across the supply chain, within 15 months.
SHL has been catering to the requirements of strategically significant and prestigious customers like ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and BDL (Bharat Dynamics Ltd), VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre) among others.
In the past, the company supplied 15CDV6 for Satellite Launch Vehicles, Project Gaganyaan, Nuclear Submarine Missile System etc. JSHL was the first Indian Company to supply critical materials for rocket motor booster application for ISRO. 30KhGSA was supplied for launcher pad components for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. JSHL has been catering to almost all missile programs of DRDO as well.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU