Jindal SAW Q4 results: Profit plunges 82% to Rs 87 crore

The consolidated total income of the company during January-March period dropped 8 per cent to Rs 5,067.5 crore

The company had posted consolidated PAT of Rs 480.4 crore in the year-ago period. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Jindal Saw on Friday reported an 81.9 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 86.9 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted consolidated PAT of Rs 480.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated total income of the company during January-March period dropped 8 per cent to Rs 5,067.5 crore over Rs 5,493.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to a filing to the BSE.

The board has approved the re-appointment of Sminu Jindal as Managing Director of the company from February 1, 2026, it said.

The company is a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products, fittings and accessories with manufacturing facilities in India, the US, Europe, and the UAE.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

