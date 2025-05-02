Air India allows longer pilot shifts and rest amid Pakistan airspace ban

India’s aviation regulator has granted Air India a temporary exemption to extend pilot duty hours and rest periods on long-haul routes as the airline grapples with the impact of Pakistan’s ongoing airspace ban, according to a report by Reuters, which cited an internal memo.

The exemption, effective for two weeks starting April 30, applies to both Airbus and Boeing wide-body aircraft operating flights to destinations in the United States. The move comes as Indian carriers, especially Air India, face longer routes and increased operational costs due to rerouting around Pakistan’s closed airspace, a measure enforced following last week’s Pahalgam terror attack that heightened tensions between the neighbours.

According to the memo, the revised rules temporarily raise the maximum flight duty period for pilots. Flights of up to 12 hours can now involve a duty period of 16 hours, up from the earlier limit of 14 hours. For flights exceeding 14 hours, the duty period has been extended to 24 hours from 22. Additionally, rest periods at layovers and at home bases have been increased by four and 12 hours, respectively.

DGCA eases rules amid concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not publicly commented on the memo, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the relaxation is a stop-gap measure while longer-term solutions are being considered.

ALSO READ: Airlines share input with aviation ministry on impact of airspace closure The revised guidelines have raised concern among Air India’s flight crew, with one pilot describing the measures as “extreme” given the physical demands of long-haul operations. The DGCA is reportedly in touch with airlines to ensure crew members are not overburdened.

Also Read

Air India cabin crew accommodation

Last year, the airline drew criticism from the All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) over a revised crew accommodation policy introduced ahead of its merger with Vistara. The union labelled the policy, which initially included a room-sharing requirement for cabin crew during layovers, as “illegal” and sought labour ministry intervention. Air India has since clarified that crew on ultra-long-haul routes, including flights to North America, will be entitled to single-room accommodations during regular and unscheduled layovers.

Pak airspace ban to cost Air India $600 million

ALSO READ: Air India faces $600 mn hit from Pak airspace ban, seeks govt support Meanwhile, Air India is bracing for a significant financial hit from the airspace closure. The carrier could incur as much as $600 million in additional costs if the Pakistani ban persists for a year, prompting the airline to seek government compensation.

As the crisis deepens, airline management and regulatory authorities are under pressure to strike a balance between operational continuity and crew welfare.