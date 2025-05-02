Home / Companies / News / Kaleidofin raises $5.3 million from IDH Farmfit to grow agri-lending

Kaleidofin raises $5.3 million from IDH Farmfit to grow agri-lending

This investment takes the total funds raised by Kaleidofin since inception to $42 million

Kaleidofin
Kaleidofin and IDH Farmfit Fund will collaborate to drive financial inclusion by expanding access to financial services for smallholder farmers | Photo: X@kaleidofin
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Fintech firm Kaleidofin today announced that it has raised $5.3 million from the IDH Farmfit Fund — a blended finance impact fund focused on smallholder value chains. This brings the equity infusion in the current round to $19 million. The company had earlier announced an investment of $13.8 million led by Rabo Partnerships, which also saw investment from existing investors — Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Oikocredit, Omidyar Network India and Flourish Ventures.
 
The investment will support Kaleidofin’s mission and help scale its lending portfolio and expand credit scoring, middleware and risk services through selected partnerships. This investment takes the total funds raised by Kaleidofin since inception to $42 million. 
 
Kaleidofin and IDH Farmfit Fund will collaborate to drive financial inclusion by expanding access to financial services for smallholder farmers, including those in dairy, agri-allied sectors, agri workers, and agribusinesses.
 
Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder & CEO, Kaleidofin, said, “Smallholder farmers form an important part of the economy, yet they remain vastly underserved by formal financial services. Through our collaboration with IDH Farmfit Fund, we aim to change this by creating specialised financial products that cater to the unique needs of farmers. ki score agri will help lenders deepen their agri portfolios while improving risk management, ensuring that capital flows efficiently to those who need it most.” 

A key focus of this partnership will be the development of a specialised ki score, a credit health assessment product designed to cater to the unique needs of the agricultural sector.
 
This initiative will transform agri-lending by moving beyond generic term loans to tailored financial products for animal husbandry, farm equipment, automation, sustainable agriculture, and climate-friendly farming practices. 
 
Som Toohey, Investment Director, IDH Investment Management, added: “Enhanced underwriting and tailoring of smallholder farmer loans, coupled with more efficient origination and distribution, can catalyse the flow of appropriate credit to this underserved segment across India and other markets. Improving the quality of financial inclusion, encompassing client protection, is critical to increasing both income and climate resilience over time.”
 
Melinda Gróf, Investment Manager, IDH Investment Management, added, “Kaleidofin’s technology provides deep insight into borrower risk, enabling more precise credit decisions and wider access to finance for underserved agricultural communities. We’re excited to support this innovation, which has the potential to transform agri-lending and strengthen rural value chains.”
 
First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

